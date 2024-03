Former President Trump’s bond reduced in fraud case, date set for “hush money” criminal trial On Monday, a judge agreed to reduce Donald Trump’s bond from $464 million to $175 million at a court hearing for his New York civil fraud case. It was a busy day for the former president, as a date was also set for his criminal “hush money” trial. It is scheduled to begin April 15 after a judge rejected Trump’s bid to delay the trial.