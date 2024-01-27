Watch CBS News

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to appeal $83.3 million defamation verdict

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages in a defamation trial. The decision by a New York City jury comes less than a year after Carroll won $5 million in her sexual abuse and defamation trial against Trump. On social media, Trump said the legal system was being used as a political weapon, and attorney said they would appeal. CBS News' Errol Barnett has more.
