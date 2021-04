Former police officer Derek Chauvin invokes 5th Amendment as closing arguments to begin Monday The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd will resume Monday with closing arguments after the former police officer declined to testify. The prosecution recalled an expert witness to rebut testimony from the defense's witness, Dr. David Fowler, about Floyd's carbon monoxide level. Criminal defense attorney and former homicide prosecutor Julie Rendelman joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.