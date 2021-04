Former police officer Cariol Horne on reinstated pension, her police reform law and the state of public safety in the U.S. Former Buffalo, New York police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired more than a decade ago, has won a lawsuit this week to reinstate her pension. It comes a few months after she helped pass a city law aimed at increasing officer accountability. Horne, along with her attorney Intisar Rabb, joined CBSN to discuss her legal victory and the state of law enforcement.