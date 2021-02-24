Free CBS News App
Former PGA Tour player Sir Nick Faldo reacts to Tiger Woods' car accident
CBS Sports lead golf analyst Sir Nick Faldo joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Tiger Woods' car crash and how PGA Tour players are responding to the devastating news.
