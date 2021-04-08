Former Obama staffer Anita Dunn on Biden 2016 and Clinton A CBS News poll shows 34 percent of Democratic voters in Iowa say Vice President Joe Biden should run for president. Another 34 percent say he shouldn’t. In New Hampshire, 44 percent say Biden should not attempt a run, but in South Carolina, 48 percent of Democrats support a Biden campaign, the strongest backing among the three early-voting states. Former White House Communications Director Anita Dunn met with Biden a few weeks ago and joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the 2016 race.