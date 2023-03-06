Former NTSB head reacts to second Ohio train derailment, string of flight incidents CBS News transportation safety analyst and the former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board Robert Sumwalt joins us to discuss Norfolk Southern's second train derailment in Ohio over the course of about a month. He also weighs in on a Southwest Airlines plane making an emergency landing following a bird strike on Sunday, and the death of a passenger on a private jet that encountered severe turbulence Friday.