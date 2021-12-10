Live

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Authorities announced that former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, Thursday evening. Thomas was a five-time Pro Bowler selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. He was 33.
