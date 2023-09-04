Watch CBS News

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson dies at 75

Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico, died Friday at the age of 75. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on Richardson's legacy.
