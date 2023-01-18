Watch CBS News

Former New Mexico GOP candidate in court for attacks targeting Democrats

Former New Mexico state House candidate Solomon Pena made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pena faces 15 criminal charges for allegedly leading a conspiracy to shoot into the homes of at least four officials. CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible fifth shooting incident. Scott MacFarlane shares more details.
