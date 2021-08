Former Nevada Attorney General and Trump ally announces run for U.S. Senate in crucial race Adam Laxalt, Nevada's former attorney general and close ally of former President Donald Trump, announced his run for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. He'll look to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano discusses Laxalt's political background and how the race might shape up with Las Vegas Review Journal columnist Victor Joecks.