Former NBA star Stephon Marbury rebounds in China

Former New York Knicks point guard Stephon Marbury has enjoyed his time in China. The sport of basketball has grown thanks in part to his popularity with fans. Marbury says coming to play in Beijing has been a "rebirth" for him. Seth Doane reports.
