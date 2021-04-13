Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former Marine released from Iran speaks out

Some of the American prisoners released from Iran over the weekend are beginning to speak out. Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati held a press conference on Tuesday, where he discussed his release. Liz Palmer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.