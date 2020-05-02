Former Kent State students speak out, 50 years after deadly protest Monday, May 4 marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Kent State University in Ohio, one of the defining moments of the Vietnam War era. Four students were killed and nine were wounded when National Guard troops opened fire during an anti-war protest. While much has changed in the five decades that have passed, for those who were there that day and the events of it remain fresh in their minds, worthy of reflection. Dana Jacobson speaks to some former Kent State students who were there that day.