Former Israeli ambassador weighs in on investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in Palestinian territories This week, the International Criminal Court announced that is will investigate alleged Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the move, saying the court has "no jurisdiction over this matter." Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the investigation and the future of U.S.-Israel relations.