Former Iranian prisoner discusses Brittney Griner's release from Russia in prisoner swap Jason Rezaian, global opinions writer for the Washington Post, was wrongfully detained by Iranian forces for 544 days before he was released in a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Iran in 2016. He joins CBS News to discuss WNBA player Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison as part of a prisoner exchange between U.S. officials and the Kremlin.