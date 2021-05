Former IMF economist on volatile market, interest rates U.S. stock markets will start the day in a long-awaited correction. The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than a thousand points Thursday for the second time in a week. The Dow had its biggest-ever one-day point decline on Monday. Kenneth Rogoff, Harvard professor and former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why investors should stay calm and how Washington impacts the stock market.