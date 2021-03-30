Live

Former IMF chief testifies in sex-orgy trial

Dominique Strauss-Kahn says he "committed neither crime nor offense". The former head of the International Monetary Fund was in a French court Tuesday. He is accused of participating in a string orgies involving prostitutes and a pimp named "Dodo".
