Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on career, new book and the state of technology Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is pulling back the curtain on her time as leader of one of the most important companies in the world. Rometty joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new book, "Good Power: Leading Positive Change In Our Lives, Work, and World," and speaks about the impact of the recent exodus of women from the tech industry.