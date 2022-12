Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried expected to drop extradition fight in Bahamas court Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a Bahamas court Monday and was expected not to fight U.S. extradition. Laila Maidan, investing correspondent with Insider, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak with more on the fallout from the FTX collapse.