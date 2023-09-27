Watch CBS News

Former FTC chair unpacks Amazon antitrust lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states sued Amazon on Tuesday claiming it operates an illegal monopoly. William Kovacic, former head of the FTC from 2008 to 2009, joins CBS News to analyze the lawsuit.
