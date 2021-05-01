Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes dead at 77

Roger Ailes, one of the most influential and controversial figures in cable news, died Thursday morning at age 77. The founder and longtime chairman of Fox News was forced out last year over sexual harassment allegations. Anna Werner reports.
