Former flight attendant makes second trek to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 Paul Veneto is a former flight attendant who wanted to do something to honor the people who lost their lives on 9/11 – some of them friends. So, in 2021, he pushed an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York to mark the 20th anniversary. He calls it "Paulie's Push," and this year, he embarked on another trek, and wants to keep the tradition going.