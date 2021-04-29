Former federal prosecutor: Giuliani search warrant means "sufficient evidence a crime has occurred" Rudy Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing after the FBI raided his New York City home and office in connection with an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine. CBS News legal contributor and former federal prosecutor Keir Dougall spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what this search warrants means for the investigation and the implications for former President Donald Trump.