Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former FDA head weighs in on opioid epidemic

Each day in America, 78 people die from overdosing on painkillers. Doctor David Kessler, former head of the FDA from 1990 to1997, called the rise of America's opioid crisis "one of the great mistakes of modern medicine." Jim Axelrod has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.