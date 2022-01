Former FBI profiler on how "The Big Lie" about 2020 election poses a national security threat A new documentary series on Paramount+ called "Indivisible: Healing Hate" chronicles the decades-long rise of domestic extremism and how it led to the January 6 insurrection. Molly Amman, a former FBI profiler who is featured in the documentary, joins CBSN to discuss the Capitol assault and the current threat of violence in the U.S.