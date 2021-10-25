Former Facebook executive says leaked documents show platform's harm We’re getting an inside look at more of the massive trove of leaked documents from embattled tech giant Facebook. CBS News, along with a consortium of other new outlets, reviewed thousands of pages of internal research, employee comments and presentations. They suggest the company was aware its platforms -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- can fuel hate, polarization, conspiracy theories and misinformation but at times did little to stop it. Laurie Segall reports. ​