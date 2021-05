Former "Dreamer" on what DACA means for her family The Trump administration announced plans to end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, leaving the future of up to 800,000 people in flux. Lorella Praeli, a former "Dreamer" who's now a U.S. citizen and director of immigration policy for the ACLU, spoke to CBSN about her family's experience