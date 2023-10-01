Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he has "concerns" about Trump's foreign policy ideas Trump administration Defense Secretary Mark Esper tells "Face the Nation" that he has "concerns" about now-candidate Trump's comments about cutting off funding for Ukraine and possibly pulling the U.S. out of NATO. "So for all those reasons, that concerns me and and, of course, we could talk about our allies and partners in Asia as well who will equally be concerned about these types of events," Esper said.