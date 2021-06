Former Defense Department special counsel on January 6 Capitol riot and FBI's response In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel for the U.S. Defense Department, points out what we learned and did not learn from FBI Director Christopher Wray's recent congressional testimony. He spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to discuss what he thinks the FBI should do going forward to prevent another attack like the one on January 6.