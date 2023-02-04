Former Defense Department official Ezra Cohen: government records system is "compromised" The Public Interest Declassification Board (PIDB), a government body that advises the president and Congress about classification and safeguarding classified documents, is behind renewed efforts to address a failing government records system. Ezra Cohen, a member of PIDB and former Defense Department official, told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that the board last year warned congressional leadership that the records system was "compromised."