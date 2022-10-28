Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone on "The Takeout" - 10/28/2022 Former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone joins Major Garrett on the 300th episode of "The Takeout." Fanone recounts how he was "frantically searching for ways to survive" when he was attacked at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Fanone says he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but now believes he "doesn't represent any of us, he only reprensents his own self interest." Fanone also discusses his relationship with lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.