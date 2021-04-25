Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former crewmate remembers John Glenn

John Glenn, the legendary American astronaut, died at 95. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, and the oldest person ever to go into space. Former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski joins CBSN to discuss his former crewmate.
