Former Clinton, Romney campaign managers on bipartisan solutions for election hacks In our ongoing series, Issues That Matter, we take a closer look at election hacking and the threat it poses to our democracy. Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, Robby Mook, and Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign manager, Matt Rhoades, both ran campaigns targeted by foreign hackers. They join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new Defending Digital Democracy initiative, why cybersecurity threats need to be dealt with in a bipartisan way, and how cyberattacks can "change the course of history."