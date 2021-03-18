Live

Watch CBSN Live

Former Christie ally seeks to evade subpoena

A former staffer to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who played a role in the George Washington Bridge lane closures appeared at a Trenton, NJ. court. She's trying to avoid an order demanding that she turn over documents. Alison Harmelin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.