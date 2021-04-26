Former chiefs of staff on Trump doubting intel on Russia hacking As part of the transition, incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus met last month with the men who have done the job for other presidents, including Andrew Card and Bill Daley. Card, who served under President George W. Bush for five years, and Daley, President Obama's chief of staff from 2011 to 2012, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's Twitter habits and his questioning of U.S. intelligence on Russian hacking.