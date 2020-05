Former CDC Director Frieden on potential increase in virus deaths, when the U.S. could restart the economy Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told a Congressional committee there could be 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by month’s end. On "CBS This Morning,” Frieden explains why he says we are just at the "beginning" of the outbreak and how much worse it could get. He also weighed in on new potential COVID-19 symptoms.