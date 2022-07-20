Former ambassador: Ukrainians "happy" their first lady is visiting Washington and addressing Congress Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska is set to address Congress on Wednesday morning about the conditions on the ground in Ukraine and the treatment of women and children during the ongoing war. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about Zelenska's message and the possibility that Russia is trying to annex several regions in southern Ukraine.