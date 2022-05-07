Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor on "The Takeout" - 5/06/2022 Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses the political history of Ukraine and what it was like seeing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership emerge throughout his presidency. Taylor talks with CBS News' Major Garrett about Vladimir Putin's "blunders" during Russia's invasion and the hope he has for Ukraine to stand firm through this next phase of war. Taylor also talks about the international response and the prospect of prosecuting war crimes.