Former aide accusing Governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct files criminal complaint Attorneys for Governor Andrew Cuomo are pushing back against a report from the New York attorney general that details allegations of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, one of the governor's accusers has filed a criminal complaint. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the latest from New York City. Then Josefa Velasquez, a Capitol reporter for The City, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss.