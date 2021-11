Former Afghan child refugee implores U.S. to grant his family refuge Zabi escaped Afghanistan in 2015 and spent years trying to make it to the U.S. He's now a graduate with a full-ride college scholarship. But his mother and siblings are refugees in Pakistan, and he may have to forgo his education to prove he can support them if they are approved for humanitarian parole. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez interviewed Zabi and joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to tell his story.