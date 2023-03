Formal indictments issued to 10 people charged in death of Irvo Otieno Formal indictments have been issued for 10 people charged in the death of Irvo Otieno. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano with more on the indictments. He also reacts to newly-released footage of what occurred leading up to his death.