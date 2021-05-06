Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Forged in Crisis" author on the makings of a great leader

History offers many definitions of what it takes to be a great leader. A new book from Harvard Business School historian Nancy Koehn called "Forged in Crisis: The Power of Courageous Leadership in Turbulent Times" examines the lives, successes and failures of five historical leaders including explorer Ernest Shackleton, Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Koehn joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the hallmarks of a great leader and the importance of the adversity they experienced along the way.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.