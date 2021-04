Forecast: Tropical Storm Erika could hit Florida as hurricane Tropical Storm Erika is swirling in the Caribbean. It has killed at least four people in the island of Dominica. Right now, it is drenching Puerto Rico with torrential rain. Forecasters say the storm could strengthen to a hurricane and hit Florida as soon as Monday. Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez of CBS Miami station WFOR is tracking the system.