Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ford's Fields named new CEO

Ford announced that CEO Alan Mulally is retiring July 1st. Mulally, who is credited with saving the company from financial ruin, will be replaced by COO Mark Fields. Jill Wagner has that story and more MoneyWatch headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.