Ford offers to repair more than 1M SUVs

For nearly a year, CBS News has been reporting on complaints of carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers. On Wednesday, Ford offered to repair more than a million of the popular SUVs, but stopped short of a recall. Kris Van Cleave reports.
