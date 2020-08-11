Ford Foundation's Darren Walker on social justice, COVID-19 and giving away half a billion dollars Anthony Mason talks to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker about how the social justice philanthropy borrowed a billion dollars to help non-profit organizations and Americans hit by the pandemic. Walker explains why he says "we are asphyxiating" the idea of creating a better life for children and why he says wealthy, privileged Americans need to start thinking about how much they are willing to give up.