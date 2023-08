Ford delaying production goals for electric vehicles Ford Motor Company is delaying its timeline for producing electric vehicles due to "slower than expected" demand, saying it now plans to produce 600,000 electric cars sometime in 2024 instead of this year. Ford president and CEO Jim Farley joined CBS News to discuss Ford's licensing deal with a Chinese company for EV batteries, negotiations with the UAW, and the road trip he's taking with an all-electric F-150 Lightning.