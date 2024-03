Forced sale of TikTok "absolutely could" happen before the election, Rep. Mike Gallagher says Reps. Mike Gallagher Raja Krishnamoorthi, the co-chairs of the House select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, join "Face the Nation" to discuss the House passing a bill on TikTok. Gallagher said that a forced sale of TikTok "absolutely could" happen before Election Day 2024 in November.