Forbes reveals its America's Richest Self-Made Women list First on "CBS This Morning," Forbes reveals its third annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, which celebrates 60 women who earned their wealth through success and innovation, in addition to a minimum net worth of $260 million. Topping the list is Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch. Forbes assistant managing editor Luisa Kroll discusses some of the women who made the list and why.